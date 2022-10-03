X-Men Team Uniform Marvel Legends Figures are Coming Soon

As expected, the Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Marvel Legends panel was nothing less than extraordinary. The Legends teams always done an incredible job with their presentations with plenty of reveals to show us. One of the biggest sections was a whole new line X-Men Retro figures are heading our way, with Wolverine kicking off the line. Coming right out of the pages of Marvel Comics, Logan is suiting up in an X-Men uniform for this new release. You can never have enough Wolverine, and this Retro figure is card backed and features classic claws, a blue and yellow suit, secondary non-claw hands, and an angry head. This is the first X-Men in their uniforms, so expect plenty more X-Men figures to drop in the future. Be sure to check out all of the other incredible, and astonishing reveals from the Hasbro Pulse Con Legends panel right here, with some of the figures already getting pre-orders. The Marvel Legends Series Classic Wolverine is priced at $24.99, set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Wolverine Dons the X-Men Uniform with Marvel Legends

"Wolverine suits up with a new X-Men team to take on the world's greatest threats to mutantkind. Logan slashes his way into Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by classic Marvel Comics! This Marvel Legends Classic Wolverine figure features deco inspired by the classic X-Men "team uniforms" from Marvel Comics!"

"The Marvel Legends Series Classic Wolverine figure is highly posable for display and play with other Marvel Legends figures and comes with swappable clawed hands and snarling swappable head! This Marvel Legends Classic Wolverine figure comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases! Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Comics-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"