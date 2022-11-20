New Masters of the Universe Skeletor Statue Arrives from Tweeterhead

It is time to return to Snake Mountain as Tweeterhead unveils a brand new Masters of the Universe statue. Coming in at 25" tall, Skeletor is back and ready to rule over Eternia with an iron fist. This impressive, highly detailed statue brings the iconic Masters of the Universe villain to life with Havoc Staff in hand on a Snake Mountain Base. A nice set of swappable parts are including two different head sculpts as well as swappable hands including the Power Sword. Collectors can now capture both classic and modern versions of this deadly villain and he will make an impressive statue to any growing collection. The 1:5 Scale Maquette Masters of the Universe Skeletor statue is priced at $655. Pre-orders are already live right here, along with payment plans and a December 2023 release date.

"I must possess all, or I possess nothing. – Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Skeletor Legends 1:5 Scale Maquette, the ultimate evil to command the Masters of the Universe Legends collection. This iconic super-villain is sculpted to menacing perfection with multiple display options for fans to explore."

"The Skeletor Maquette measures 25" tall and 15.4" wide, lording over a Snake Mountain base adorned with two serpent heads pouring molten lava. He wields the Havoc Staff, topped with a silver ram's skull and purple crystal ball. Despite his skeletal visage, the villain has a muscular blue body protected by ornate silver armor and a sculpted purple cape that gives him an added air of malevolence and magnificence."

"The polyresin Skeletor Maquette includes a number of swap-out features allowing fans to craft their perfect display of power. Choose between the classic portrait with a cackling expression or a modern portrait with a grimacing expression. Skeletor also features swap-out left hands — one in a clawed gesture and one holding the Power Sword. When holding the Power Sword, the figure measures 16.5" wide."