NECA Debuts New Clothed Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) Figure

Get ready to add a new horror figure to your NECA collection as a Clothed Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) is here

Article Summary NECA unveils an 8" clothed M3GAN figure from the 2022 horror hit, complete with tailored clothing and accessories.

Features include swappable faces such as damaged and robot heads, along with accessories like a paper cutter and screwdriver.

M3GAN is designed as a child's protector, with evolving AI that leads to dangerous, hostile behavior.

Pre-orders for the $34.99 figure are live now, with an official release set for December 2024.

M3GAN introduces a new face of horror in 2022 and has been a staple of modern horror ever since. The Model 3 Generative Android is an AI-powered doll that was designed to be the perfect companion for children. Created by roboticist Gemma, M3GAN was engineered to be a child's protector and friend. However, she was designed to learn from her interactions and adapt to the child's behavior accordingly, which was not a smart move. Soon, her programming would evolve to new levels as M3GAN would soon begin to take her protective role to dangerous extremes. She would become increasingly hostile to anyone she perceived as a threat to her child companion, from animals, bullies, and even her creator.

Now, NECA is bringing her to life once again with a brand new 8" clothed figure. She will feature tailored clothing, as well as a variety of swappable faces, including damaged and robot head designs. She will also come with a nice set of accessories with a paper cutter and screwdriver to help her protect in style. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and the new face of horror is set to arrive in December 2024.

NECA Reveals New M3GAN 8" Clothed Action Figure

"Own your very own M3GAN doll from the hit film! The Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) was designed to be a parent's greatest ally and programmed to be a child's best friend…but a self-aware doll with a life of its own can lead to sinister consequences."

"This fully articulated, 8-inch scale NECA action figure has tailored clothing similar to the retro toy lines that helped define the licensed action figure market in the 1970s. Accessories include interchangeable faceplates and hands, battle-damaged head, robot head with battle-damaged faceplate, paper cutter, and screwdriver. She stands 5 inches tall and will be an excellent addition to any family!"

