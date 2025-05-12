Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hunter Leonardo

A new Mirage Studios inspired turtles design is coming from NECA with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hunter Leonardo

This 7-inch figure recreates Leonardo’s look from TMNT #11, complete with fur-lined hunter gear and weapons.

Hunter Leo comes with a sword, bow, arrows, knife, and swappable hands, offered in collector-friendly packaging.

Available now at Target stores and online for $34.99, perfect for fans of classic Ninja Turtles action figures.

NECA has been doing a lot of deep dives lately when it comes to their Mirage Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line. We have seen plenty of impressive releases from Old Man Raphael, Superturtle, and the Gangster Turtles, who only made a cover appearance in the comics. These figures might only have been introduced in a few pages here and there, but they are part of the classic era of TMNT. Unlike the sewer turtle stuff, the original Eastman and Laird TMNT stories were darker than expected and grittier. NECA has seemingly captured these grittier designs with each of these new releases, all of which have been new Target Haulathon exclusive drops.

The latest release takes collectors all the way back to Mirage Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11, featuring a snow-filled city and Leonardo dealing with his own issues. In the comic, Leonardo is some time away from his brother to hunt, and he comes face to face with a buck. However, this deer goes on the offense, and puts Leonardo in his place, just showing how defeated our hero is feeling. NECA has now brought this design to life with a new 7" tall figure in his fur-lined hunter-inspired outfit. He will come in window packaging with his signature sword, a bow and arrows, and a variety of swappable hands. Priced at $34.99, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hunter Leo can be found in Target Stores right now and online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hunter Leonardo 7″ Figure

"As seen in Eastman & Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage Studios! Based on his appearance in issue #11, Hunter Leonardo is ready to join your collection! Standing in 7-inch scale, this NECA action figure includes bow and arrows, quiver, sword, and knife. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with artwork by Kevin Eastman. Available now in Target stores. Dropping on Target.com and Haulathon.com Friday, 5/2 at 9 AM ET!"

