NECA Reveals New Original Superheroes Figures Line

NECA has revealed a new wave of figures, The Original Superheroes. These will focus on a lot of the pulp heroes of the past. The first three figures are new versions of Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Ming the Merciless, who they already released in their Defenders Of The Universe line. Like those, these will come with multiple swappable parts and plenty of accessories to thrill fans old and new. The first releases were pretty great, and these repaints are looking even better. Love the classic looks for each NECA went with here.

Let's Get Some New Guys & Girls Out, NECA

"Introducing THE ORIGINAL SUPERHEROES line of figures — NECA's loving tribute to the classic giants of comic books and pop culture! Series 1 includes King Features characters from long-running comic strips that went on to influence the world of superheroes. It includes Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Ming the Merciless. Each 7″ scale action figure has over 30 points of articulation. The Phantom features glow-in-the-dark eyes and includes interchangeable hands, two handguns, two detachable muzzle flashes, whip, and Oath Skull. Flash and Ming include interchangeable heads and hands, a laser blaster with two detachable effects, and a sword that fits into a sheath on the belt. Collector-friendly NECA window box packaging with custom illustration."

I am all about this NECA push to recognize these pulp heroes, but I am hoping that they go much deeper than these repaints. I get why they are launching with these three again, but does this also mean that the Defenders of the Universe line is a done and shifting to this? Lots of questions, but for now, these are even better looking than the original releases and they nailed the packaging so much. These are up for order right now.