NECA Reveals Dungeons & Dragons Warduke and Grimsword Figures

I never played Dungeons & Dragons, but I have always appreciated the foundation is laid down and the imagination it still creates. We have replay started to see a lot of Dungeons & Dragons collectibles lately, which have brought iconic heroes and villains from the world to life. The next set of collectibles comes to use from NECA as two new 7" Ultimate Scale figures are on the way. Warduke and Grimsword return and are ready for a new set of quests with these incredible figures. Inspired by the classic 80s toy line, these characters are back with a complete remodel with intense detail, great articulation, and unique accessories.

Since Dungeons & Dragons fans can create anything they want in this magic realm, these figures will be a great addition to any collection. Warduke will come with a dagger, sword, knife, and shield, while Grimsword features a shield, sword, and a mace. Each figure comes in Ultimate packaging, is set to release in March 2022, and comes with a price tag of $37.99. Pre-order for both Dungeons & Dragons Ultimates NECA figures are live, and they can be located here. Finger crossed for more Dungeons & Dragons figures to come from NECA in the future, allowing dedicated fans can bring their own quest to life like never before.

"Dungeons & Dragons – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Warduke Figure – NECA has taken inspiration from the classic action figure releases and reinterpreted them for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling. Warduke will come with signature accessories and in the Ultimate style packaging."

"Dungeons & Dragons – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Grimsword Figure – NECA has taken inspiration from the classic action figure releases and reinterpreted them for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling. Grimsword will come with signature accessories and in the Ultimate style packaging."