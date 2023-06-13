Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, sdcc, tmnt

TMNT Gets A Box Set Nobody Expected From NECA For SDCC

The impossible has happened: NECA has a gorgeous box set of TMNT figures coming based on the third film in the franchise.

TMNT fans probably never thought this day would come, but here we are. Really, it is a testament to how successful the fans have made the lines NECA is producing that they think they could get this out and it would sell. I am talking about the NECA SDCC exclusive four-pack of the Turtles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, a film that TMNT fans do not like. Mostly because it is terrible, but now we can all add them to our collections; honestly, they look incredible. This will come like the box sets for one and two, in a huge VHS-style box, with the figures and accessories inside. Expect two-pack releases at Walmart later, but if you are not at SDCC, there will also be a sale on The NECA Store before the show.

TMNT 3 Figures? This Is The Golden Age Of Collecting

"Complete your NECA TMNT movie trilogy collection with this incredible action figure set from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III! Get Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo in their samurai attire as totally radical 7-inch scale action figures. As always, this con exclusive set is packed with accessories, including bonus heads that are compatible with all NECA movie turtles 7" figures, interchangeable hands, rapier, cutlass, 3 time scepters, oni masks, sais, katanas, nunchuks, bo staff, and fabric robes. Comes in classic VHS-inspired packaging, making it the perfect companion piece to our previously released movie 4-packs."

Never in a million years did I think I would be excited about this TMNT set, but here we are. Again, NECA has just crushed this license for years at this point, so if they put it out, we will want it. Look for sale info before the show soon; otherwise, you will have to try your luck at SDCC.

