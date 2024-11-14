Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New 1/6 Scale The Three Jokers Statue Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing and never ending DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with a new 1/6 DC Comics statue

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' new 1/6 scale The Three Jokers statue from DC Comics, showcasing iconic Joker variants.

Based on the 2020 Batman: Three Jokers storyline, featuring art by Jason Fabok and writing by Geoff Johns.

The statue embodies The Clown, a classic era Joker, in a detailed 12" figure with digital companion.

Available at McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99, this PVC statue includes a base and collectible art card.

Batman: Three Jokers is a DC Comics storyline that was published in 2020 and was written by Geoff Johns with art by Jason Fabok. The story continues the ongoing mystery that there are, in fact, three different versions of the Joker that Batman has been fighting over the years. These Clown Princes of Crime have rune Gotham City for years and over decades with the Criminal, the Clown, and the Comedian. Each Joker represents a different era and personality, bringing iconic elements of Batman's history to the modern age. These clowns consist of The Criminal, who is the oldest, more cynical, and from DC Comics Golden Age. The Clown is from the Silver Age and dishes out deals of humor like Joker-fish, laughing gas, and other gimmicks.

The Comedian, on the other hand, is the darkest and most psychologically manipulative of the set and appears to be the same one from DC Comics The Killing Joke. McFarlane is now bringing Jason Fabok's art to lief with their latest Joker 12" statue that is based on Batman: Three Jokers. The Comedian has arrived in his classic purple tux with a hat and cane in his hands. This statue will also feature a digital companion, allowing your collectible to live on through the digital world. The Three Jokers 1:6 statue is priced at $49.99 and is already up for purchase from McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99.

The Joker by Jason Fabok (The Three Jokers) 1:6 w/ Digital

"McFARLANE TOYS is proud to present this incredibly detailed 1:6 Scale Posed Figure based on the best-selling mini-series THE THREE JOKERS by Eisner award-winning artist Jason Fabok."

From the pages of BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #1 by writer Geoff Johns, artist Jason Fabok and colorist Brad Anderson.

Incredibly detailed 1:6th scale posed figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Stands approximately 11.3" tall.

Made of PVC plastic.

Includes large figure base and collectible art card.

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS phygital figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!