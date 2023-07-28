Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, martian manhunter, McFarlane Toys

New 3,000 Piece Martian Manhunter Exclusive Arrives from McFarlane

A new limited edition figure from McFarlane Toys has arrived as the Martian Manhunter is getting a new black and white release

A brand new limited edition DC Multiverse figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys. Coming to life from the DC Comics event DC Rebirth, the DC Multiverse Martian Manhunter is back with a new Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive. J'onn J'onzz will now be getting a new Black & White Accent Edition that will be limited to only 3,000 pieces! Just like his previous release, Martian Manhunter will have no accessories but will come in new packaging and a collectible card. These new limited edition releases are something special, and the fun black, gray, and red deco on Martian Manhunter is nice. DC Multiverse collectors will be able to snag up this figure right now for $29.99. He is expected to release in September 2023 and will only be found at Big Bad Toy Store here.

Martian Manhunter BBTS Exclusive B&W Accent Edition

"J'onn J'onzz, the mysterious Martian Manhunter, is one of the last survivors of the planet Mars, and was accidentally transported to Earth not long after the majority of his people were wiped out. Martian Manhunter is thought to be as strong as, or possibly stronger than, Superman, and has a variety of powers including super-strength, super-speed, flight, telepathy, telekinesis, shape-shifting, phase-shifting, regenerative abilities, and near-invulnerability. Manhunter also has genius-level intellect and strong leadership skills. Using his vast powers and skills, Martian Manhunter strives to protect the citizens of his new home, Earth."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 3,000 pieces

BBTS Exclusive

