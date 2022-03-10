New 52 Superman Makes His Landing with Black Suit Revoltech Figure

Up, Up, and Away! Superman is flying on in with a brand new and exclusives DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. This figure is based on his New 52 design as he dons his Black Suit and will be a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive. Standing 7" tall, the Man of Steel comes with five different swappable heads, a variety of interchangeable hands, and a display base. The black and silver suit really shines here, and the added red cape makes this a Superman costume that will really stand out compared to other versions of this iconic Justice League member.

Superman features a nice sculpt, a great set of swappable hands and heads, and a design that will be a fun addition to any fan. The heat vision head is easily my favorite from this BBTS exclusive figure, and I just wish we got a couple of added effect accessories. DC Comics: The New 52 Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.027EX Superman (Black Suit) BBTS Exclusive is priced at $109.99. He is set to arrive in June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech from Kaiyodo right here with Wonder Woman, Arkham Knight, and the normal Blue and Red Superman here.

"Based on his appearance in DC Comics' The New 52 series, Superman joins the Amazing Revoltech Yamaguchi line of figures! Measuring almost 7 inches tall, Superman comes with 4 additional head sculpts, various interchangeable hands, and his iconic cape that can be posed dynamically on its included figure stand."

Features:

6.89 inches (17.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the New 52 comics

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi figure series

BBTS exclusive black suit version

Contents:

Superman figure

5 Head sculpts

5 Pairs of hands

Stand