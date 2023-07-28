Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Berserk, manga, Threezero

New BERSERK Guts Figure Revealed by threezero with Black Swordsman

Step into the impressive and beloved series BERSERK with threezero has they bring Guts to life with a new 1/6 scale figure

The hit manga and anime series BERSERK has easily influenced tons of shows and movies over the years. Fans have only recently been treated to some impressive new collectibles featuring the hero and villains of the story. Threezero has been hard at work bringing BERSERK to life and in glorious 1/6 scale format. A brand new figure has arrived as Guts is back and featuring his Black Swordsman appearance from the Retribution Saga Arc. Tons of detail was put into this figure, which measures 12" tall, has two head sculpts, fabric elements, and of course, The Dragonslayer. This new Guts will have blood-stained armor with weathering, as well as a fabric cloak and added bandages. Pre-orders are live right here for $260; he is set for a Q4 2023 release, and be on the lookout for more 1/6 BERSERK figures.

BERSERK Guts (Black Swordsman) 1/6 Scale Figure

"From the popular manga series "BERSERK", the Guts collectible figure replicates his Black Swordsman appearance in the Retribution Saga Arc of the long-running series. It is 1/6th scale, approximately 12.5" (32cm) tall fully-articulated figure. Its cape and bandages are made of fabric, and the belts and sheath use faux-leather. The Guts figure includes two exchangeable head sculpts, including both Guts' stoic expression and his berserker counterpart. The Dragonslayer, Guts' infamous and massive battle sword, nearly matches his own height in length."

"Additional weapons include Guts' dagger, five throwing knives, and a crossbow. It comes with 2 forms of crossbows: a crossbow in the unfolded form which can be attached to the left forearm, and a crossbow in the folded form. The fingers of the mechanical left arm are fully articulated, and the wrist folds down to reveal the muzzle of the cannon as seen in the manga. The right elbow features a seamless joint covered with soft PVC dermis. The collectible figure also comes with four different interchangeable right hands and an action stand."

FEATURES

1/6th scale fully articulated figure, approximately 12.5" (32cm) tall

Highly detailed costume featuring armor with blood and weathering, fabric clothing such as cloak and bandages, and PU leather belts and gear

Right arm features a seamless elbow joint

Left mechanical hand features fully articulated fingers and a cannon muzzle at the wrist

ACCESSORIES

Two (2) exchangeable heads: One (1) standard head, One (1) angry expression head

One (1) "Dragonslayer" sword

Two (2) crossbows: One (1) crossbow in the unfolded form (can be attached to the left forearm), One (1) crossbow in the folded form

One (1) Dagger

Five (5) throwing knives

Four (4) interchangeable right hands: One (1) opened hand, One (1) fist, One (1) hand for holding sword, One (1) hand for holding the crossbow handle

One (1) action stand

