New Buildable 15" Tall LEGO Star Wars C-3PO Set Coming Soon

Step into the Star Wars Universe as LEGO is back with some brand new sets including an iconic Protocol Droid with C-3PO

"I am C-3PO, Human Cyborg Relations." Greeting Star Wars fans, LEGO has unveiled a brand new set that just landed. This time, C-3PO is getting his close-up with a new set featuring his appearance from the Original Trilogy. Coming in at 1,138 pieces and standing 15" tall, this impressive set faithfully brings to life the iconic Star Wars droid. C-3PO is featured on a sandy Tatooine base plate, with the droid featuring a rotating head and arms. Since this is a special 25th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars set, a special anniversary brick, an information plaque, and a companion minifigure. LEGO did an incredible job with this construction figure that is packed with detail, his signature silver leg, and posable parts for some slight customization. Fans can even snag up the previous R2-D2 construction figure as well to finally display this iconic dynamic duo in glorious brick form. Pre-orders for C-3PO are already live on the LEGO Store for $139.99 with an August 2024 release date.

"Build and display this intricately detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ C-3PO buildable droid figure. A nostalgic gift idea for adults and any fans of the classic Star Wars saga, this collectible set offers an immersive and rewarding creative challenge. To add to this striking home decor, display your creation alongside LEGO Star Wars R2-D2™ (set 75379, sold separately) and simply reconfigure one of C-3PO's arms to recreate the way he pats his old friend on the head."

LEGO® Star Wars ™ C-3PO buildable droid figure – Bring one the most delightful Star Wars characters in the galaxy into your home with this realistic C-3PO build-and-display model

