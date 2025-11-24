Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Joker War Comes to McFarlane Toys with New Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut some new DC Comics figures that embrace the madness

DC Comics' Joker War was a major 2020 Batman crossover event written by James Tynion IV in Batman #95–100. The story focuses on the Joker launching his biggest, most coordinated attack against Batman by turning all of Bruce Wayne's resources against him. After discovering Batman's financial secrets through the Designer's schemes, Joker steals Bruce's entire fortune and takes control of Wayne Enterprises. He then unleashes Wayne-Tech weapons across Gotham and even outfits himself in a stolen batsuit, mocking the Caped Crusader.

McFarlane Toys has outdone itself this time with a brand-new Jokerized figure for their DC Multiverse collection, featuring Joker War Batman. This figure showcases the Joker in his own corrupted batsuit, featuring black, purple, and green deco with graffiti elements. Joker will come with a pair of swappable hands, two batarangs, along with them display bases, a collectible art card, and Jokerized playing cards. Collectors can bring home the Joker War to their DC Multiverse Batman collection right now for $29.99, and the Gold Label figure is already up for purchase on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Batman (Joker War) Jokerized Gold Label 7" Figure

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the JOKER WAR comic.

BATMAN is featured in jokerized deco, in an exclusive designer box.

Accessories include 4 playing cards, 2 extra hands, 2 batarang and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back and art card display stand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!