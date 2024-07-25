Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, Tamashii Nations, wolverine

New Deadpool S.H.Figuarts FIgure Coming Soon from Tamashii Nations

Step into the growing MCU with Tamashii Nations as they unveil their newest S.H.Figuarts figure with Deadpool

Figures come with tons of accessories, including guns, knives, dual katanas, and interchangeable parts.

Pre-orders start on August 1 for a December 2024 release, including the exciting addition of Headpool.

Look out for the matching S.H.Figuarts Wolverine figure to complete your collection of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Merc with the Mouth is back for a brand new adventure as he steps into Marvel Studios. Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this weekend, and this film is surely going to be something else. To get collectors ready for the madness, Tamashii Nations has unveiled their newest set of Marvel S.H.Figuarts figures. The widely S.H.Figuarts Deadpool is back with a new costume and a new Best Bub to take your collection to new multiversal levels. This new release looks amazing, featuring his new Marvel Studios look that brings up the red and gives him a more Marvel Comics-inspired costume.

As for accessories, Tamashii Nations did not hold back with an unnecessary amount of swappable hands and weapons. His consists of two guns that can be holstered, as well as knives and dual katanas. It does look like Headpool is also included, which could be a spoiler, but he is an iconic Marvel Comics Deadpool sidekick. Pre-orders are set to arrive on August 1 and are set for a December 2024 release. Be on the lookout for the S.H.Figuarts Wolverine to finish the set.

S.H.Figuarts Brings Deadpool & Wolverine To Life

"The Merc with a Mouth from "Deadpool & Wolverine" appears on S.H.Figuarts! Deadpool" appears with a suit design and coloring updated to the design of this work. A wide variety of optional parts are included, allowing you to enjoy recreating "Deadpool"'s character as you please, such as his brilliant action and comical expressions. "Headpool" that appears in the work is also included!"

Contents

Main body

9 types of interchangeable wrist parts (left and right)

3 pairs of interchangeable eyes

2 katanas

Scabbard part

Gun × 2

2 holsters

Knife

Knife case

Head pool

Head pool support parts

