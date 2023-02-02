New Disney Princess LEGO BrickHeadz Set Has Been Revealed LEGO is diving into the deep and rich world of Disney once again as more BrickHeadz sets arrive, featuring two iconic Princesses

LEGO is not done just yet with their Disney BrickHeadz collection, as a new set has just arrived. It is time for a little Disney Princess action as two new and popular heroines are on the way. Coming from the movies Moana and Brave, Moana, and Merida come to life in brick format with this delightful 410 pieces set. Each Disney Princess has their own origin story and style and LEGO was sure to capture that with this new addition to their BrickHeadz collection. Both figures are faithfully recreated, with Merida coming with her bow and arrow and luscious orange locks. Moana, on the other hand, gets her flower crown and ore to begin her journey on the open sea to return the heart. Each little Disney Princess comes in at roughly 4" tall, and this LEGO BrickHeadz set is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders of Moana and Merida are live right here with a March 2023 release date, and look out for the Disney Villains set also coming soon.

"Inspire kids aged 10 and up with this BrickHeadz™ set featuring Disney's Moana and Disney•Pixar's Merida (40621) buildable LEGO® figures. Movie fans can build the detailed models, then set them on individual baseplates and display them anywhere at home or in the office. The set consists of 410 pieces to create the 2 LEGO figures. Moana's skirt is decorated like in the movie. The set makes a fun birthday or holiday gift and collectible display piece for kids or fans of the movies."

