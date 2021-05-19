Sword Art Online Receives New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls

The hit anime series Sword Art Online has been an absolute blast to watch, especially after its latest season. The series has been all over the place since its first season, which showcases a group of online gamers stuck inside a video game. The VR game pulled players from the real world and keep them trapped inside this video game for 2 years, and if you die in the game, you die in real life. Sword Art Online fans are in for a real treat as Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pop Vinyls for the hit anime. The wave will consist of the two main characters Kirito and Asuna, who will also be getting retailer exclusives. Kirito will be sporting his iconic dual sword skill in a jumping action pose as he gets an exclusive Pop heading to Hot Topic. Asuna, on the other hand, will also be jumping into action with her own exclusive that is headed to BoxLunch.

There is one new addition to this wave of Pop from Funko as Leafa is getting her own Pop Vinyl. Leafa is the avatar of Kirito's adoptive sister, Suguha Kirigaya, used in ALFhiem Online. This is a Pop debut of this character, and she has been way overdue for her own Pop from Funko. I hope Funko does not just stop with just these Sword Art Online characters and gives us more in the future. Sword Art Online is filled with a huge cast of legendary heroes and villains, and with the success of My Hero Academia Pop, Funko Pops are the perfect platform to expand the franchise. Each of these Pops is set to release August 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here. Pre-orders have not gone live for the retailer exclusives just yet, so be sure to keep your eyes open for those drops.