New Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002) Figure Revealed by Hiya Toys

Step into world of kaijus, robots, and aliens as Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives with a new Hiya Toys figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a detailed 7" Godzilla figure from the 2002 film, Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla.

The new Godzilla figure features impressive articulation, an opening jaw, and swappable hands for dynamic poses.

Based on the 2002 film, this figure captures Godzilla's iconic dark gray skin and signature movie costume.

Pre-order the Godzilla figure for $51, set for release in Q3 2025, available now on Hiya Toys' official website.

Hiya Toys is truly taking its Godzilla collection to new heights as they have expanded way past its original MonsterVerse collection. Iconic versions of the King of the Monsters have started to arrive with their new Toho partnership, featuring incredible articulation and details. A new Exquisite figure has emerged as Hiya Toys is putting light on the 2002 film Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla, directed by Masaaki Tezuka. This film is set in an alternate timeline and follows the creation of Kiryu, a high-tech Mechagodzilla that is built around the skeleton of the original 1954 King of the Monsters. The original King died from the human-made superweapon called the Oxygen Destroyer by releasing it into Tokyo Bay.

A new Godzilla has arrived in Japan, but when this mech is deployed, the spirit of the original monster awakens within. Everything you love about this film is nicely sculpted with this new 7" tall release, faithfully capturing the monster's iconic movie costume and dark gray detail. This figure is nicely articulated with an opening jaw and tail, and he comes with a pair of swappable hands. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live for $51, he is set for a Q3 2025 and can be found on Hiya Toys now.

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002) Exquisite Basic Series Figure

"The government launched weapons against Godzilla and succeeded in producing a biological robot, Kiry (Mechagodzilla) based on the original Godzilla's skeleton who died in 1954, and the Kiryu Squad was formed in Japan Counter-Xenomorph Self Defence Force. The Kiryu（Mechagodzilla) engage Godzilla who appeared in Japan again. The latest special effects at the time were used to depict gripping battle scenes."

"This brand new Godzilla action figure stands 18CM tall, based on Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla（2002), recreate the appearance of movie costume, faithfully reproduces Godzilla's fierce eyes, reptilian mouth, intense dark grey skin and other details. The yellowed weathering on the teeth and claws adds biosense , while the sharp dorsal fins with layered paintwork enhance its intimidating presence! In addition, multiple joints provide greater head-up and bending angles, with 2x interchangeable hands letting you recreate various battle scenes from the film!"

