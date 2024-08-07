Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

New Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Marvel Legends Revealed

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figures from the animated film

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends wave from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, featuring Miles Morales.

New Miles Morales figure includes swappable hands and masked/unmasked head sculpts, perfect for fans and collectors.

High-quality, 6-inch-scale figure with premium detail, inspired by the distinctive Spider-Verse visual style.

Pre-orders start August 8, 2024, for $24.99, at retailers including Hasbro Pulse; release set for Fall 2024.

Miles Morales is back as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Marvel Legends wave of figures from Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. During the original release of Into the Spider-Verse, Hasbro put out its own wave of Legends, which included Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen, Prowler, and the "What's Up Danger" Miles Morales. That version features that popular hoodie look for Spidey, but no full-suited Marvel Legends figure was ever released, until now. Based on his appearance from Into the Spider-Verse, Miles is ready to make a name for himself and embrace his spider side.

Spider-Man will come with a pair of swappable hands as well as masked and unmasked head sculpts. This is a pretty amazing release for Miles Morales/ Spider-Man fans, and he will pair well with the Peter B. Parker (Into the Spider-Verse) Marvel Legend that was released in the first wave of Across from the Spider-Verse figures from Hasbro. Miles is set to arrive for pre-order at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99, with a Fall 2024 release on August 8, 2024, at 1 PM EST.

Miles Morales is Spider-Man with New Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Miles Morales arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE: This Marvel Legends Miles Morales figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Entertainment (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

