New LEGO Star Wars Master Yoda's Jedi Starfighter Set Revealed A new month means new LEGO sets are on the way including a new Star Wars set that takes fans to space with Master Yoda

Master Yoda is on a very important mission, and LEGO is capturing it with their latest Star Wars set. Yoda's Jedi Starfighter is taking off for a new force-sensitive adventure with a brand new 253-piece set. The set will include LEGO minifigures of Jedi Master Yoda as well as R2 D2. Collectors will be able to travel across the galaxy with Yoda's signature Jedi Starfighter featuring fun The Clone Wars elements as well as his signature green design. The ship will have an opening cockpit, as well as two stud shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing. Just like the Jedi Master, this is a very small sad but is packed with characters and will be a very fine addition to any Star Wars fans collection. Travel across the galaxy with Master Yoda and R2-D2 in style for $34.99, with the set expected to arrive in August 2023. Be sure to check out the set right here as well as other upcoming Star Wars that's like the Boba Fett Mech seen here.

Yoda's Jedi Starfighter Flies On From LEGO

"Kids can explore a galaxy far, far away with 2 popular Star Wars™ characters and this detailed LEGO® brick-built model of Yoda's Jedi Starfighter (75360). It features an opening cockpit for the Master Yoda LEGO minifigure, space for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing. Add an extra dimension to your youngster's fun, creative experience with the LEGO Builder app, featuring instructions and interactive zoom and rotate viewing tools to help them build with confidence. This building toy makes an exciting gift for kids aged 8 and up who enjoy Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and it's part of a huge assortment of LEGO Star Wars construction sets to delight Star Wars fans of all ages."

Buildable starfighter toy playset (75360) – Kids can launch fun playtime missions with this LEGO® brick recreation of Yoda's Jedi Starfighter from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

2 iconic Star Wars™ characters – A Master Yoda LEGO® minifigure with a lightsaber and an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure

Designed for action play – The starfighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing

Gift idea for kids aged 8 and up – Give this 253-piece LEGO® building set as a holiday gift, birthday present or anytime treat to young Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans

Build and play – Yoda's Jedi Starfighter measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 6 in. (16 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!