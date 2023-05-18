Unlock Boba Fett's Armory and His New Mech Armor with LEGO Star Wars LEGO is adding some interesting sets from a galaxy far, far away as iconic Star Wars characters are getting new mech suits

The infamous bounty hunter of Boba Fett is widely known across a galaxy far, far away. This iconic Star Wars character only had roughly seven minutes of screen time but is one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise. It looks like LEGO is giving him quite an exciting upgrade as they debut their new series of Star Wars Mech sets. These are very similar to their Marvel Comics Mechs (seen here), which have slowly been releasing this year and last. Coming in at 155 pieces, this 4.5" tall set shows a new mech suit from Boba's armory with a stud-shooter and a jetpack. A minifigure of Boba Fett is also included that fits right into the cockpit of this deadly suit of armor. Star Wars and Boba Fett fans will have a what time not picking up this bad boy, which is priced at $15.99. Fans can expect to bring one of these beauties home in August 2023, and they can find him right here.

No Bounty is Safe from the Boba Fett Mech

"Give kids a thrilling introduction to LEGO® Star Wars™ building sets with this Boba Fett Mech (75369) for play and display. The posable mech suit has an opening cockpit for the Boba Fett LEGO minifigure, a clip for his blaster rifle, gripping hands to hold the large stud-shooting blaster, and a large jetpack with a flick shooter for action play. The Boba Fett LEGO minifigure has his own jetpack, which he can wear in the mech cockpit. This awesome buildable toy playset is part of a series of LEGO Star Wars mechs, which also includes the 75368 Darth Vader Mech and 75370 Stormtrooper Mech sets (sold separately)."