New Marvel Comics Statues Debut at DST with Electro, Spidey, and More

Diamond Select Toys is back with a nice new selection of upcoming collectibles from the world of Marvel Comics. Three new statues are on the way, starting with a new animated statue as the artwork of Skottie Young is faithfully recreated in 3D format. The duality of Spider-Man comes to life with this delightful statue showing off both sides of Peter Parker. Coming in at 4" tall, the colors on this statue pop, and the split persona craftsmanship is just very well done. This Spider-Man/ Peter Parker statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and will be a must-own statue for fans. That is not the only Spider-Man statue, as one of his villains joins the Diamond Select Toys Marvel Gallery line with Electro. Coming right from the pages of Marvel Comics, Electro is back and in his classic super suit as he shows off his electrifying powers.

Electro's villainy is very strep level, and Diamond Select Tosy is sending out another hero to assist. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen has also arrived, as Daredevil is also getting a new 1/7 scale bust. Coming in at 3,000 pieces, Daredevil stands 6" tall and is depleted with his billy clubs as he is placed up a fiery Hell's Kitchen base. All three of these Marvel Comics statues are beautifully crafted and are all set for an April 2023 release, with each able to be reserved at your local comic shop. Pre-orders are also available online with Spider-Man here for $60, Daredevil here at $90, and Electro right here for $59.99.

Marvel Animated Peter Parker/Spidey Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! As a teen, Peter Parker had the worst of both worlds. Disrespected as a teenager and demonized as a superhero, he still found a way to make both halves of his lives work. Now, Gentle Giant LTD has captured that duality in this all-new animated-style sculpture of Peter Parker! Based on the Marvel cover artwork of Skottie Young, this approximately 4-inch statue features art-accurate sculpting and painting, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $60.00."

Marvel Comics Daredevil 1/7 Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Hell's Kitchen is burning, and Daredevil is there to stop it! This 1/7 scale, approximately 6-inch diorama of the Man Without Fear depicts him wielding his billy clubs, with a ninja star stuck in one of them, all atop a base depicting a flaming New York City neighborhood. Limited to only 3000 pieces, this bust comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $90.00."

Marvel Gallery Electro PVC Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Unleash the Sinister Six! Electrically powered supervillain Electro joins fellow Spider-foes Kraven, Vulture, Mysterio and Doctor Octopus to continue to build the Spider-Man-hating Sinister Six! Wearing his classic green-and-yellow lightning-bolt costume, Max Dillon charges up his fists as he stands over a pair of moneybags. This approximately 10-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."