New Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder LEGO Set Revealed

Today is Thor day as Marvel Studios gave fans the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. We have already seen quite a few collectibles for the next MCU film with Marvel Legends and a Reforged Mjolnir Hammer. It looks like LEGO also has some new reveals up their sleeve, with another Building set on the way. The Attack on New Asgard set is here with only 159 pieces and a simple design with both Thor's in action. Both Odinson Thor and Mighty Thor arrive as they take on a Shadow Monster and brick Gorr. I wouldn't consider this to be a LEGO Thor: Love and Thunder spoiler set as it features a basic idea of good vs. evil. This marks the second Thor: Love and Thunder set we have seen, and I'm sure more will be on the way in the coming months. The Attack on New Asgard is priced at $19.99 and pre-orders are set to go live right here on April 26, 2022.

"Give Super Heroes aged 7 and up a monster treat with LEGO® Marvel Attack on New Asgard (76207). This stand-out action playset from the Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder movie pitches the heroes against a creature built out of kids' imaginations. Kids can take on everyone's worst nightmare with this mega-monster, Super-Hero playset. The buildable toy includes 3 popular minifigures: Gorr, who summons the Shadow Monster to life; Thor, swinging his Stormbreaker axe; and Mighty Thor, carrying the Mjölnir hammer. The towering monster has jointed arms and claws to maximize both play and display possibilities."

Super-Hero monster battles – With LEGO® Marvel Attack on New Asgard (76207), kids can be part of the Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder movie action

Iconic Marvel characters – Includes Thor, Mighty Thor and Gorr minifigures, plus a buildable Shadow Monster with jointed arms and claws for imaginative play and display

Endless play possibilities – Kids recreate movie scenes and play out adventures of their own as they battle the twisting, turning, grabbing, nipping Shadow Monster

Gift for kids – Put Marvel action into the hands of Thor fans aged 7 and up, with this movie-based birthday or holiday gift

Jointed for posability – Standing over 4 in. (11 cm) tall, the posable Shadow Monster inspires endless imaginative role play and can be put on display when the day's battles are over