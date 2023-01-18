New Power Rangers Villains Emerge with Hasbro's Lightning Collection It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like new villains from the franchise

The Power Rangers are nothing without their villains, and Hasbro sure knows how to pick them. Releasing as part of Hasbro's Lightning Collection, two new villain sets are on the way to enhance your Rangers display. The first release comes to us from the Mighty Morphin' era as the Tenga Warriors have arrived. First appearing in Season 3 of Mighty Morphin' these deadly birds serve Lord Zedd, and Rita Repulsa, with this set coming with two figures. The pack comes with double the trouble and features swappable hands, blasting effects, and even extra wing accessories to help dish out some Ranger pain. The villain releases do not end there either, as Mesogog from Power Rangers Dino Thunder has also been revealed!

The Dino Thunder Power Rangers must unite once again as the deadly dino villain Mesogog has returned. This figure is beautifully sculpted and will come with some swappable hands, and a blast effect for his head and hand. If this villain release doesn't make you want to snag up the missing Dino Thunder figures for your collection, then the Black Dino Thunder Ranger will (found here). Pre-orders for both Power Rangers baddies are live with the Tenga Warriors for $47.99 here and Mesogog right here for $24.99 with a June 2023 release.

Build Your Villainous Tenga Warriors Army with Hasbro

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Tenga Warriors pack features action figures with premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show and over 20 points of articulation in each figure for high poseability. Features swappable hands, blast effects pieces, and wing accessories for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

The Dino Thunder Villian Mesogog Makes A Return

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Dino Thunder Mesogog figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, multiple blast effect pieces, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

