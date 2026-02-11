Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Secret Wars Marvel Legends Absorbing Man Brings the Pain

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Marvel Legends reveals new Secret Wars Absorbing Man figure inspired by classic comic book appearances.

Includes alternate head, hands, wrecking ball with chain, and lenticular shield for collectors.

Creel's figure features comic-accurate design and premium articulation for dynamic display options.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an expected Spring 2026 release window.

Absorbing Man first appeared in Journey into Mystery #114 (1965) as an enemy of Thor. Carl Creel gained the ability to absorb the properties of any material he touched, allowing him to become metal, stone, or even energy. Originally empowered by Loki, Creel often served as a blunt instrument for more manipulative villains. In the live-action Marvel TV, he was featured twice, with references to him as a boxer in Netflix's Daredevil, as well as his arrival as a villain with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Absorbing Man is now joining other iconic Marvel Comics heroes on Battleworld with a brand new Marvel Legends Secret Wars figure. Inspired by his appearance in the comics, the Absorbing Man is ready to bring some pain to your collection with an alternate head and signature wrecking ball with chain. Since this is a Secret Wars release, Creel will come with a lenticular shield, just like the action figures from Kenner in the '80s. Pre-orders for the Absorbing Man are set to arrive today on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Secret Wars – Absorbing Man

"Brought to Battleworld by the all-powerful Beyonder, "Crusher" Creel can duplicate the properties of anything he touches as the powerful Absorbing Man. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Absorbing Man from Marvel's Secret Wars II and Marvel Comics. Includes 2 alternate hands, alternate head, and wrecking ball with chain — plus a "secret" shield inspired by the original Secret Wars figure releases. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Absorbing Man and other collectible Marvel action figures."

