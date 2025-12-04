Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, star wars

New Star Wars Shock Trooper Mech Set Coming Soon from LEGO

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like a new Star Wars Mech Set for the Shock Trooper

Article Summary LEGO announces a new Star Wars Clone Shock Trooper Mech set, arriving January 1, 2026 for $14.99.

Set features a poseable mech with adjustable limbs, cockpit for a minifigure, and a blaster rifle accessory.

Clone Shock Trooper minifigure sports red and white armor, perfect for Star Wars fans and collectors alike.

This 151-piece set is designed for kids ages 6+ and pairs with other LEGO Star Wars mechs in the series.

The Clone Shock Trooper is a specialized variant of a clone trooper that served in the Capitol security force on Coruscant during the Clone Wars. They are distinguished by their red‑marked Phase II armor and were trained as elite security police. Mainly tasked with guarding governmental facilities, these Star Wars Clone Troopers protected dignitaries and maintained order in the city. Their duties ranged from law enforcement and riot control to prison guarding and even urban patrols, and now they are taking on some serious power with LEGO's newest Star Wars set.

The LEGO Clone Shock Trooper Mech has arrived and brings that fearsome reputation to life in brick form. Designed as a compact but poseable mech, the set lets Star Wars fans insert a Shock Trooper minifigure into a cockpit where you can clip the trooper's blaster rifle to the mech's back. The mech's limbs are adjustable, allowing for action-ready battle poses, and will be perfect for display with other Star Wars mechs, such as Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, and Boba Fett. Pre-orders for this new mech are not yet live, but the lone Shock Trooper set is set to arrive on January 1, 2026, for $14.99.

LEGO Star Wars – Clone Shock Trooper Mech

"Give young children an exciting introduction to the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe with the Clone Shock Trooper Mech (75448). An awesome small gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars fans ages 6 years old and up, this posable mech figure is designed foran easy build so the action starts fast. Put the Clone Shock Trooper LEGO minifigure in the mech's cockpit and clip its blaster rifle to the back of the mech."

"Adjust the mechs arms, legs and feet to create battle poses. Place the large blaster rifle in its gripping hands and activate its stud shooter. With its armor in the distinctive red and white colors of Clone Shock Troopers, the mech also looks cool displayed in kids' bedrooms between playtime missions. This mech toy building set is part of a collectible series of LEGO Star Wars mechs (sold separately). Set contains 151 pieces."

