All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals

While everybody is focusing on the upcoming New York Comic Con 2020 event, Walmart had a special mini-convention online. This mini-convention was packed with two days of collectible reveals with a variety of toys like exclusive McFarlane Toys figures. However, the following day was just dedicated to Funko only Walmart exclusives that many fans easily could have missed. Some of these collectibles are still online but they will be also appearing in store as soon as today. To bring all the newest Funko reveals to the fans, we have gathered up all of the Pops new fans could have missed from Walmart Funko Con 2020. Starting things off first is a very exclusive set of The Office Mystery Mini figures that features the whole cast of the fan-favorite sit-com. Things then start to get rocking with another new Pop Albums release feature AC/DC's Back in Black Album. Winter arrives with our next duo as Floyd and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber arrive and are sporting their ski gear. These do not seem to be a 2-pack but at least two single releases headed exclusively to Walmart. The Funko reveals don't end there as Beast from X-Men has arrived for the 20th Anniversary of the film. This Pop will be a flocked variant, which will greatly show off his fluffy blue fur compared to the normal version. Halloween arrives with the next set of reveals as Beetlejuice and Creepshow get some special Pops from a new mold and a new colored glowing variant.

This next of reveals gets large and in-charge as Funko unveils some Walmart exclusive 10" Pops. Five Pops were revealed with one of them have a special chase variant. It's a bird, it's a plane, no it the new 10" Superman Pop with metallic chase variant. Superman is posed in a classic stance and will feature, what we assume is a 1:6 ratio, chase. The chase gives the man of steel a new metallic finish and swaps out his eyes fro a closes set of heat-vision ones. The 10" reveals don't stop there as Marvel Zombies rise from the grave with this reveal. Wolverine, Hulk, Deadpool, and Magneto are back but in the 10" format as Walmart exclusives. Wolverine and Hulk feature the same mold as their original counterparts while Deadpool and Magneto get a newly updated mold for these Pops. All of these Funko Pops are set as Walmart exclusives and can be found located here. They are also starting to pop up in stores already so be safe out there hunting for these Walmart Con 2020 reveals.