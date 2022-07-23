New Star Wars: TVC Figures Revealed at SDCC Including Cal Kestis

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection reveals have arrived from Hasbro during San Diego Comic Con 2022. It looks like each of these figures is already on the way as pre-orders are set to arrive tonight at 5 PM EST. The Vintage Collection is still my favorite line of figures for the Hasbro's Star Wars line and re-releases honestly do not bother me since it gives newer collectors a chance to get some classic figures. Three new figures are coming to us, and they are all pretty nice ones starting with the "re-release" of the Klatooninian Raider. This figure originally arrived in The Mandalorian Raider AT-ST vehicle set exclusive to Best Buy, but never had an actual card back. That all changes giving The Mandalorian fans a new figure release from Season 1.

Our next Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure is one that fans have been asking for for a long time. At long last Cal Kestis has joined the Vintage Collection with a new Gaming Greats figure from his upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I have no idea how we have not received a Jedi: Fallen Order TVC Cal since all Hasbro has done in the Gaming Greats line is give us all the bad guys from Fallen Order. Well, better late than never, as Cal and BD are back with updated design from the new game with blue lightsaber and blaster. The last figure is the long-awaited Imperial Cruiser Luke Skywalker from The Mandalorian Season 2. Those upcoming TVC Dark Troopers are in trouble now as Luke is here for The Child. He has an updated design, soft goods cloak, lightsaber, and blaster accessories. All three Star Wars figures are priced at $14.99 and are set for a Summer 2023 release. The Klatooinian Raider and Cal Ketsis figures are going up for pre-order today at 5 PM EST at most retailers like here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAL KESTIS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Summer 2023). This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CAL KESTIS figure is inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 2 figures (Cal Kestis and BD-1) and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KLATOOINIAN RAIDER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Summer 2023). This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH KLATOONIAN RAIDER figure is inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. A ruthless gang that preys on the defenseless krill farmers of Sorgan, the Klatooinian raiders steal the bountiful crops harvested from the water-logged growing pools."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (IMPERIAL LIGHT CRUISER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Summer 2023). This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER figure is inspired by the character's appearance on Moff Gideon's Imperial Light Cruiser in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farmboy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known."