Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Monster Hunter, transformers

New Transformers Collab Arrives with the Monster Hunter Rathalos Prime

Transformers is back with a new and wicked collaboration with Monster Hunter as Rathalos Prime is ready to rule the jungle

Article Summary Discover Rathalos Prime, the latest Transformers x Monster Hunter collab, combining two iconic universes.

Fully articulated in both robot and wyvern modes, perfect for dynamic action-packed displays.

Includes unique weapons and accessories inspired by the Charge Blade, perfect for collectors.

Available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, this collectible retails at $49.99, releasing October 2025.

A thrilling new collaboration has been revealed by Takara Tomy as worlds are colliding between Transformers and Capcoms legendary video game Monster Hunter. Say hello to the epic Rathalos Prime, which has emerged, combining the fearsome power of the legendary Rathalos wyvern with the high-tech precision of Cybertronian robotics. This officially licensed collab figure gives the Rathalos Prime Transformers figure two signature modes with a robot and a Rathalos wyvern mode. When it is in dragon form, it will be fully articulated with posable wings, neck, mouth, and legs, making sure to blend nicely into the world of Monster Hunter. As for accessories, Rathalos Prime will get a Collaboration Matrix, an axe, and a sword, which can combine together to make an even greater weapon. This Synergenex Series Transformers x Monster Hunter is priced at $49.99, it is set to arrive in October 2025, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers x Monster Hunter Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime collectible figure. Convert from Rathalos Prime robot mode to wyvern monster mode. Highly articulated figured is perfect for display in action stances; in monster mode, the head, mouth, neck, wings, and legs are poseable. Includes Collaboration Matrix and converting weapon accessories. This action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Synergenex Series Transformers x Monster Hunter Rathalos Prime premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Rathalos Prime action figure converts between Rathalos Prime robot mode and wyvern Rathalos monster mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with a Collaboration Matrix accessory and Charge Blade–inspired weapon that converts from sword mode to axe mode

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!