New Transformers One Bumblebee MDLX Figure Arrives at threezero

Step into the world of the upcoming animated film Transformers One with threezero as they debut a new set of MDLX figures

Article Summary Discover new Bumblebee MDLX figure from threezero, inspired by the upcoming Transformers One animated film.

Bumblebee, a 5” figure with 46 points of articulation, comes with Arm Blasters, Stinger Swords, and battle masks.

Character portrayed as B127, a Cybertron miner who befriends D16 and Orion Pax, learns to transform in new storyline.

Figure priced at $54.99, part of a lineup including Alita-1, Megatron, and Optimus Prime; pre-orders available now.

Bumblebee is one of the most beloved characters in the Transformers franchise and has been a staple of the franchise for years. In the past, he was depicted as a young Autobot scout who played a critical role in the Autobots' efforts to fight the Decepticons. However, his story is getting a change as Hasbro debuts their new animated film Transformers One. Now a humble miner of Cybertron, B127 will find new friendships with D16 and Orion Pax. All of these heroes' stories are about to change as they discover the ability to transform, and that is only the beginning of the story. Threezero brings Bumblebee to life, and he comes in at 5" tall with 46 points of articulation. He comes with Arm Blasters, Stinger Swords, Battle Masks, and a variety of swappable hands to make sure he gets the job done. Priced at only $54.99, the whole Transformers One team joins the threezero MDLX line-up with Alita-1, Megatron, and Optimus Prime. Pre-orders are already live on threezero with a Q2 2025 release date.

Transformers One MDLX Bumblebee/B127

"From the highly anticipated new animated film, Transformers One, threezero proudly presents the MDLX Bumblebee/B127 collectible figure! The chatty little B127, a.k.a. Badassatron, who eventually becomes Optimus Prime's trusty comrade and beloved Autobot, Bumblebee. MDLX Bumblebee/B127 stands about 5 inches (12.5 cm) tall and has approximately 46 points of articulation. Accessories include a pair of Bumblebee's iconic Arm Blasters, two sets of Stinger Swords, an interchangeable battle mask, and two pairs of interchangeable hands (posed form and fist form)."

"The arm Blasters and the Stinger Swords can be mounted on Bumblebee's forearm simultaneously, bringing Bumblebee's "full armor mode" to life!MDLX is a smaller-scale action figure series created by threezero. With components made of special die-cast zinc alongside an engineering grade plastics frame. The MDLX series perfectly demonstrates its high levels of durability, articulation, playability, and superior feel."

