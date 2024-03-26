Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Aladdin, Beast Kingdom, disney, peter pan

New Villainous Disney Classic Bust Statues Revealed from Beast Kingdom

Show your villainous side with Beast Kingdom as they unveil a new set of Disney Classic Bust Series statues with Hook and Jafar

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils new Disney Villain busts with Jafar and Captain Hook.

Statues feature classic bust design on Roman pillars with film-specific elements.

Each 6” villainous sculpture is available to pre-order at $35.99 for a 2024 release.

Collectors can embrace their dark side with these detailed busts from Beast Kingdom.

Beast Kingdom is embracing villainy as they unveil their latest Disney creations with new Disney Villain busts. Two iconic antagonists have arrived as fans return to the sands of Agrabah and then get lost in Neverland. Jafar and Captain Hook are here as newly crafted busts that help capture the essence, immortalizing their sinister personas in stunning detail. Jafar, the malevolent sorcerer from Aladdin, is depicted with his trademark devilish grin and robed outfit as this advisor is packed with dark magic and treachery. Captain Hook, on the other hand, is ready to squash Peter Pan and his band of Lost Boys with a villainous smirk, hook hand, and sword at his side.

Both Disney Villain statues feature the same aged, bronze-style designs on classical Roman pillars. The pillars to show off elements from their Disney films, with Jafar getting a Genie Lamp and Captain Hook getting his Crocodile nemesis. Whether you want to conquer the Cave of Wonders or the Seven Seas, then look no further, as each Disney Villain Bust stands at 6" tall and is priced at $35.99. Pre-orders are live for both Jafar and Captain Hook on the Beast Kingdom Store with a November 2024 release.

Beast Kingdom Continues Disney Villains Series Busts

"In expansion of the "Classic Bust Series," fans are now able to take home a new "Disney Villains Series," with the introduction of two new sculptures! From the animated classic "Aladdin," rises the evil Jafar, who is determined to rule all of Agrabah and seize the genie lamp to become the ultimate ruler. The base is adorned with the pattern of Aladdin's genie lamp. Next in line is the wild pirate, Captain Hook from "Peter Pan," with his trademark hook in his left hand, ready to conquer the seven seas. The base depicts his greatest fear, the crocodile Tik-Tok."

"Both sculptures are presented in the same aged, bronze style, with classical Roman pillars serving as the base for the busts. Each base is intricately carved with the unique designs of each character, emanating a distinct dark aura and capturing the sinister charm and arrogant attitudes of the villains. A perfect collectible to bring out the inner wild side in any of us. Available soon from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

