Nezuko Joins Tamashii Nations New Demon Slayer S.H.Figuarts Collection

The world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to Tamashii Nations with some brand new Figuarts figures

Prepare to witness the deadly world of the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Tamashii Nations introduces them to their S.H.Figuarts line-up. Everyone's favorite demon-slaying siblings have arrived with Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado! We have already seen Tanjiro, and fans can enhance their supernatural battles with the sister-demon Nezuko. This lovable demon sister joins the S.H.Figuarts lineup in all her charm and ferocity with a nice set of accessories. Tamashii Nations has included three different face plates to allow for standard, angry, and kind expressions that can all be used with her iconic bamboo muzzle.

Demon Slayer fans will appreciate all of the detail that Tamashii Nations put into Nezuko's design which has multiple points of articulation and a swappable lower body. Capture this demon in standing and sitting modes and she will also come with an extra holding hands accessory to display with the Tanjiro Kamado S.H.Figuarts release. Collectors can embrace the world of Demon Slayer in July 2024 for roughly 4000 Yen ($28) and pre-orders are not live yet, but she can be seen on Tamashii Web.

S.H.Figuarts Adds Nezuko to New Demon Slayer Line

"Kamado Nezuko appeared in S.H.Figuarts. It comes with abundant facial expression parts and sitting lower body parts, and you can reproduce various scenes. In addition, optional parts that can hold hands with "S.H.Figuarts Kamado Tanjiro" (sold separately) are also included. "Kamado Nezuko" appeared in S.H.Figuarts. Various scenes can be expressed with a wide variety of optional parts."

"Five types of facial expression parts are included. You can reproduce the famous scenes in the work. It comes with SH figure arts Tondreau comedo holding hands part. By decorating them side-by-side the worldview will expand! She comes with a lower body part for sitting in cute posing is also possible. The X brass expression that appeared of the enemies is also included."

