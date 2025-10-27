Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Nightcrawler is the Uncanny Spider-Man with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Marvel Legends

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Uncanny Spider-Man featuring Nightcrawler as the web-slinging hero

Figure inspired by Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett’s 2023 limited series set during the Fall of X

Includes signature rapier, swappable hands, and a BAMF smoke effect for dynamic Spider-Man poses

Retro-style card packaging with 20+ points of articulation, pre-orders launch October 29, 2025

Hasbro has crafted a new selection of Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures, including one of the Uncanny Originals. Uncanny Spider‑Man was a 2023 limited series that was written by Si Spurrier with art by Lee Garbett and took place during the Fall of X storyline. In this story, Nightcrawler takes on the mantle of "Spider-Man" in New York City, using a borrowed suit and the spider-themed identity to hide. Nightcrawler takes on the street-level antics from rescuing civilians to organ thieves, and even a few mega-threats like the arrival of Sentinels and Orchis.

Uncanny Spider-Man is now bamfing into action with a new Marvel Legends release and will come with an impressive sculpt and a nice set of accessories. This will consist of his signature rapier, swappable hands, and a fun BAMF smoke effect, which every Nightcrawler figure needs. Nightcrawler will have his own card-backed packaging and will be priced at $27.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 29, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST, along with other new releases like Spider-Venom, Marvel's Owl, and more.

Uncanny Spider-Man (Nightcrawler) – Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Uncanny Spider-Man (Nightcrawler) and other Spider-Man action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from The Amazing Spider-Man comics."

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Nightcrawler figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

