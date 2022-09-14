Nightwing and Green Lantern Joins McFarlane Toys Page Punchers Line

Page Punchers are a very new part of the DC Direct and McFarlane Toys partnership. There are currently two Page Punchers lines out there, with one featuring a 7" DC Multiverse and the other coming with a mini 3" figure. It looks like a new wave of these 3" figures is on the way featuring reprints of iconic and legendary DC Comics tales. We have already seen at Flashpoint Batman and Joker are in the wave, and now two more heroes join Wave 2. DC Comics Rebirth Nightwing makes his debut along with Green Lantern featuring his 2004 six-part Rebirth comic. Both figures have five points of articulation and come in a cool clamshell package. The comics will be easily removed from the package and can even be returned if you want for wall display. Nightwing and Green Lantern Page Punchers are priced at $11.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Dick Grayson began his crime-fighting career as the original Robin—Batman's protégé and crime-fighting partner. An expert acrobat and skilled fighter, Dick eventually left the nest and ventured out on his own as a new hero called Nightwing. His childhood experiences as a circus acrobat and trapeze artist make him extremely agile. He is a superior fighter and a highly skilled martial artist who has been personally trained by Batman. Nightwing is a keen detective, a natural leader, and a strategist with advanced knowledge of a variety of technologies."

"Hal Jordan's life was changed twice by crashing aircraft. The first time was when he witnessed the death of his father, pilot Martin Jordan. The second was when, as an adult and trained pilot himself, he was summoned to the crashed wreckage of a spaceship belonging to Abin Sur. Abin explained that he was a member of the Green Lantern Corps, an organization of beings from across the cosmos, armed with power rings fueled by the green energy of all the willpower in the universe. Upon his death, Abin entrusted his ring and duties as the Green Lantern of Earth's space sector to Hal Jordan."

Packed with a pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

Green Lantern Hal Jordan is based on his iconic comic book look

Comes packaged in an a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figure is based on

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Today!