Nothing Gets Over Drax's Head Like His New Marvel Legends Figure Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 like the destroyer himself, Drax

Everyone needs a heavy hitter on their team, and that is Drax the Destroyer for Guardians of the Galaxy. Hasbro has revealed a whole wave of new figures are on the way from the next Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The whole team is back together once again except for Gamora and some new additions like Kraglin. Drax is join the new Marvel Legends wave with a new sculpt and a new Marvel Comics inspired space suit. With matching uniforms, nothing can stop the Guardians, and Drax looks great in his. He will come with his two signature daggers that can be holstered as well as features a fantastic head sculpt. The Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Drax will be priced at $24.99 and is set for a Spring 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here along with the rest of the team and they will include a piece for the Build-A-Cosmo.

Nothing Can Stop the New Marvel Legends Drax Figure

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DRAX – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Drax finally dons a shirt and becomes a more active member of the Guardians by helping set up their new headquarters – but he still has trouble thinking before he acts. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DRAX figure. This quality 6-inch scale Drax figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including two knife accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections.""