Numbskull Kicks Off New Hasbro Partnership with Transformers Ducks

Tubbz Cosplaying Ducks are rolling out as Numskull announces that they are expanding into the realm of Transformers. That is right, Megatron and Optimus Prime are getting a Tubbz Duck makeover as Numskull announces their new Hasbro partnership. These bots are going where no bot has ever been before and doing it in fashionable duck style. Each Transformer Duck will stand just shy of 4" tall and will come in a cute yet stylish bathtub display box. These figures are easily stackable in their tubs and can be taken out or sealed in their packaging with ease. The details on these two are awesome, and the Optimus Prime Duck is just loading with color. Some cel-shaded effects can also be seen to which is a nice little effect that Transformers fans will appreciate. Optimus Duck and Ducktron are already up for purchase right here with them right here for $16.99 each.

"Numskull is delighted to announce a new license deal with Hasbro with some very exciting collectibles in the pipeline. To kick things off, Numskull has revealed two new Transformers characters that are joining the ever-growing line-up of TUBBZ range of cosplaying collectibles. Megatron and Optimus Prime are taking their converting skills to a new level as they have now become collectible ducks and they look quacking awesome in all their glorious detail! These are a must for Transformers fans!"

Optimus Prime: even as a duck this iconic Transformers leader is on a mission to ensure the Decepticons don't take over the universe, well mainly the duck pond. Megatron better be on guard.

Megatron: still on a quest for power, Megatron fancies his chances now he has become a cosplaying duck, but the pond is full of many powerful characters, so he could be in for a surprise.