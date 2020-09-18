Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Day 4 Reveals Re-Cap

The fourth day of Funko's NYCC 2020 has ended and it provided collectors with some great collectibles. The day started off with some fan-favorite characters with Robin Sparkles from How I Met Your Mother, a glow in the dark Pop from Beetlejuice, and Beach Head for those classic 80s G.I. Joe fans. The biggest wave of Pops to get announced for New York Comic Con was with Masters of the Universe. There were 3 Pops and 2 FunkoSoda Vinyls announced with 4 of them going exclusively to Toy Tokyo. With a 10" Beast Man, Ninjor, and King Hiss all getting added to the Pop roster and She-Ra and Spikor are getting Sodas with Chase variants. We then take a trip to anime lane with 4 amazing reveals that will be very hot this convention season. Starting us off first is Mister Compress from My Hero Academia, then we move to Naruto with Kaguya Otsutsuki who is getting an amazing sculpt of this big bad. It did not end there either as Junji Ito- Souichi got a creepy Pop debut and Cowboy Bebop ended us off with a special Pop tee bundle featuring a flocked Ein. Funko's last reveal was a very special 2,000 piece limited edition Freddy Funko Soda Vinyl that features a chase. Each of these reveals just shows off the vast variety of collectibles coming to us for NYCC 2020. What Pops will you be getting from day 4 of reveals? Robin Sparkles and Mister Compress will be on the top of my list this year lets just hope I can score them this time around.

Funko has announced that they will be having replacing the actual New York Comic Con with their Virtual Con 4.0. This will be similar to previous conventions like San Diego Comic Con, Wonder Con, and even Emerald City. These Pops will all be released on the FunkoShop at one massive launch party. NYCC 2020 was set to take place in October between the 8th thru the 11th, so fans should expect a release around that time. Most (not all) of these Pop Vinyls will be hitting stores like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more as special shared exclusives. Looking back at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the purchases off the FunkoShop will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Collectors will be able to find them here in October when Virtual Con 4.0 is up and running but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released to fans by the end of the week so stay tuned. We can only hope that they can handle this online releases better than the chaos from the SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 reveals as they come throughout the final day of reveals.