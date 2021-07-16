Obi-Wan Kenobi Returns With Iron Studios Newest Star Wars Statue

Iron Studios is expanding the mythos of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi with their newest Star Wars statue. The statue combines the appearances of him in The Clone Wars and in the live action films showing off Iron Studio's own depiction of the character. Standing 11" tall, Obi-Wan Kenobi is shown in his Jedi robe with his classic tan clothing underneath. It looks like Iron Studios kept his arm guards from his clone trooper armor as an extra defense as he mediates on Tatooine too. The statue also displays him with an extended blue lightsaber on a rocky Tatooine styles base. The Star Wars Obi-Wan 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99 and is set to release in Spring 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, making this a must have collectible for new and old Star Wars fans.

"The worn clothing and robe reflect the time and severity of the arid planet Tatooine, where the Jedi Master adopted the name Ben Kenobi to remain anonymous in his exile, watching over the safety of his future apprentice and protégé. With a stern countenance, he has a raised left arm and an open hand, which evokes the idea that the character is using the "Force", the source of his power, and his gift as a Jedi while wielding his majestic blue lightsaber in his right hand. The figure scales a rock-shaped base, with the remains of a technological artifact embedded in its surface. In this way, Iron Studios presents one more figure from a galaxy far, far away, in the form of the statue of the master "Obi-Wan Kenobi BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Star Wars – Iron Studios".

"A unique and exclusive version, by Iron Studios, in a scenario imagined and inspired by the elements of the Jedi hero's trajectory! A new concept by Iron Studios, which started with the statue of the fearsome General Grievous (already available on Pre-Order), and which will present this exclusivity along with other future Star Wars releases, by Iron Studios! In one of the most requested projects by fans, Obi-Wan will soon get his solo series through Disney+ streaming. The character will be played again by Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, who incorporated the character in the second trilogy of films, in episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Star Wars."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11 in (H) x 10.2 in (W) x 9 in (L)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

MSRP: $149.99

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022