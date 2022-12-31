Our Favorite Villains in Hasbro's Spider-Man: Retro Collection Series

The Spider-Man Retro Collection is such a massive and incredible line that it can not be contained in just one segment. We are talking about 26 figures that have been released in the line, covering all eras of the webhead in the comics and the beloved animated series. This line is the biggest Spider-Man Marvel Legends line to date and is easily the must-own series for any webslinging fans out there. We have already seen some of our favorite heroes in the line, but we wanted to showcase some of our favorite baddies too. Not all of the characters have superpowers, but they are unique, special and pack a punch (or kiss) for the world of Spider-Man.

Black Cat (Felicia Hardy) is One Lucky Gal

Peter Parker's time in the Symbiote Suit is easily one of my favorite eras of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics. From the suit's introduction in Secret Wars to the debut of Venom, it was a thrill ride to read. One of my favorite parts was the relationship between Peter and Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat. Those two loved to get in trouble, and it was a nice Batman/Catwoman-style relationship. Thankfully, Hasbro has given collectors a Black Cat Marvel Legends figure that was perfect to go with teh popular Symbiote Spider-Man figure. She has an incredible sculpt, comes with a whip, and a cat that will help fans keep her rooftop adventures alive. Felicia is easily an underrated figure in the line, and fans should not sleep on this one.

Scorpion (MacDonald "Mac" Gargan) Packs a Punch

Spider-Man has an amazing Rogue Gallery, and Hasbro has done an incredible job bringing them to life. One of the newest releases has been the Fan Channel exclusive Scorpion figure, with Mac Gargan back in action! This figure captures his popular suit design and features a nice bendable tail allowing for some sweet action. Scorpion is a necessary figure to any fans Sinister Six team, and it is Fan Channel releases like that really stand out. Gargan's bright suit colors, unique animal design, and online-only release are all great, and that is what makes this a must-own figure for your Spider-Man collection. This figure is actually still available online right now and here, so be sure to get one before they vanish.

J. Jonah Jameson Needs More Pictures

This set of villains is pretty out there, but they are all big players in the world of Spider-Man. One of the biggest enemies that Spidey has had to face is not Venom, Sandman, Mysterio, or Dr. Doom, but the one and only J. Jonah Jameson. Hell, JJJ helped create the Scorpion to take down the Spider, and that did not do a thing but unleash a new villain in New York City. Hasbro's J. Jonah Jameson is an incredible Spider-Man: Retro Collection figures that 1000% needs to be owned by any fan. You will want to get pictures of that wallcrawler for this guy, and his angry sculpt and newspaper accessories are sensational. JJJ and his time at the Daily Bugle really tuned Spider-Man into the bad guy, and this is why he ends our list. Now, go get me pictures of Spider-Man!