PCS Reveals Incredible $2000 Star Wars Darth Vader Fine Art Bust

Embrace the power of the Dark Side with Premium Collectibles Studios as they unveil their new Star Wars Darth Vader - Fine Art Bust

Article Summary Discover the masterpiece $2000 Darth Vader bust from Premium Collectibles Studios.

Stand in awe of a 22” tall diorama capturing iconic moments from Darth Vader's legacy.

This collectible features Vader's story, from Mustafar duel to the Emperor's ominous presence.

Pre-order now for a stunning January 2026 release, a must-have Star Wars collectible.

Bow before the power of the Dark Side as PCS has just revealed one of the most extraordinary Star Wars statues to ever be crafted. Coming in at a whopping 22" tall, this Darth Vader statue captures the legacy of this Sith Lord over the decades. This impressive diorama is crafted to perfection with an assortment of iconic moments from around the galaxy. Of course, a Darth Vader helmet is beautifully sculpted to be the centerpiece of this diorama. However, the rest of the statue is a nice deep dive into the life of Darth Vader, starting with the infamous Mustafar duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. This is then followed by another Vader mini-bust who is surrounded by some of the Empire's deathliest starships, including the Death Star sculpted into the larger Vader's helmet.

Star Wars fans then return to Musfar to visit Vader's Castle, leading to the dark lord bowing before his master, The Emperor. This is one remarkable statue that will surely be a highlight to any collection but will surely cost an arm and a leg with a massive $2,204 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Darth Vader Fine Art Bust with payment plans and a January 2026 release date.

Star Wars- Darth Vader Fine Art Bust

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Darth Vader – Fine Art Bust, a show-stopping new collectible depicting the iconic antagonist introduced in the 1977 classic, STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE™. Darth Vader is one of the most widely recognized characters in pop culture and PCS has set out to create this exciting bust that showcases not only Darth Vader classic look, but also tells the story of how this amazing character's story has unfolded over the course of the Skywalker saga."

"Standing nearly 28" tall, this unique collectible is anchored by a life-sized bust of Darth Vader, faithfully recreated using cutting edge technology and painstaking research. Carved into the side of the bust is a relief of the imposing Death Star, flanked by a collection of Imperial ships hovering just outside of the immensely powerful space station."

