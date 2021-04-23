Good Smile Rereleases Their Popular Persona 5 Joker Nendoroid Figure

Good Smile Company is bringing back one of their popular Nendoroid figures once again as Joker from the hit game series Persona 5 is back. Originally releases in February 2019, this protagonist has only seen one rerelease since the beginning of 2020. This rerelease marks Joker's third return, and fans will not want to miss out on him this time around. The character is loaded with great game accurate detail and accessories that will please fans and members of the Phantom Thieves. Joker will come with two different face plates with fans being able to display him in standard and grinning expressions. Included accessories are swappable eyes, Phantom Thieves mask, gun, and a knife.

The Persona 5 Joker Nendoroid Rerelease from Good Smile Company is priced at $46.99. The game's protagonist is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are open from now until June 2, 2021. Pre-orders are live, and fans can get theirs before time runs out here. Be sure to check out all of the other amazing Persona 5 collectible also available from Good Smile as well.

"We'll steal your heart! From the popular game "Persona5" comes a Nendoroid of the protagonist, Joker, in his Phantom Thieves outfit! In addition to his indispensable knife and gun, his mask is also included as a part that can be placed in his hand! You can recreate all kinds of scenes, like Persona summoning sequences and All-Out Attack finishes! Two face plates, his standard expression and a grinning expression, are included. Additionally, his mask and interchangeable eye parts are included, making for a total of eight different possible expressions. Be sure to add him to your collection, along with the other Persona series Nendoroids!"