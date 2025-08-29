Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, pcs, peter pan

Peter Pan Returns to Neverland with New Disney 1:5 Statue from PCS

Get ready to return to Neverland with PCS as they bring two legends from the animated film Peter Pan to life with new statues

Article Summary Disney's Peter Pan gets a stunning 1:5 scale limited edition statue from Premium Collectibles Studio.

The hand-painted statue features Peter Pan and Tick Tock the crocodile in dynamic, screen-accurate detail.

Individually numbered and standing 15.5 inches tall, this collectible brings Neverland magic to fans.

Pre-orders are live now for $360 at Sideshow Collectibles, with a release scheduled for July 2026.

Disney's Peter Pan, who first appeared in the 1953 animated film, is the eternally youthful boy who refuses to grow up. Originating from J.M. Barrie's early 20th-century play, the character captures the idea of childhood wonder and rebellion. Disney's made him an icon by giving him a green tunic, cap, ornate feather, pointy elf-like ears, and adventurous attitude. Living in Neverland, Peter commands the Lost Boys, battles the nefarious Captain Hook, and is best friends with the whimsical fairy known as Tinker Bell. The adventure of Neverland can continue forever, and now PCS is bringing the fun and the wonder of Peter Pan to life as they debut their new Disney 1:5 scale statue.

This beautifully crafted, hand-painted statue brings the characters into three dimensions, standing at 15.5 inches tall. This PCS limited edition statue will be individually numbered and features Peter Pan and the infamous Tick Tock crocodile. A lot of detail has been put into this statue, and it even captures that animated Disney style quite nicely. A separate Captain Hook statue will also be released from PCS, which will surely help enhance its display. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $360, and it is set for a July 2026 release.

Limited Edition Disney's Peter Pan 1:5 Scale Statue

"Sideshow Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Limited Edition Disney's Peter Pan 1:5 Scale Statue, beautifully sculpted and hand painted to bring this iconic Disney character to life in three dimensions. Peter is all smiles even in the face of danger as he playfully flies over the head of the massive croc bursting from the water below. This limited edition collectible is hand painted and individually numbered, and its screen accurate design is worthy of a place in any Disney fans collection. Set a course for adventure and add the Disney's Peter Pan 1:5 Scale Statue to your collection today!"

