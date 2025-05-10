Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, lego, pixar

Pixar's Iconic Mascot Luxo Jr. is Coming to Life with New LEGO Set

Coming to life from the hit 1986 short film, Luxo Jr. is back and stepping into the spotlight with his very own Pixar set from LEGO

Luxo Jr. isn't just an adorable bouncing lamp; it is Pixar's original mascot and a symbol of groundbreaking animation. First debuting in the 1986 short film of the same name, Luxo Jr. was directed by John Lasseter and was Pixar's first major success in computer animation. The short would follow a playful lamp and his toy ball, and the short film demonstrated just how animated objects could have an emotional distinction on screen. Luxo Jr. would even give Pixar their first Academy Award nomination and helped them prove to Hollywood that computer animation could tell touching, relatable stories. Luxo Jr. is not only at the beginning of every one of their films, but he is now getting his own set from LEGO!

Coming to life from LEGO Ideas, this new Disney Pixar set features Luxo Jr. and his toy ball, which will stand 11" tall when fully built. The lamp is fully articulated and will be able to stand on the ball, allowing fans to recreate that iconic scene just like on the screen. There will also be multiple Pixar Easter Eggs being featured inside the set from Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and more. Bring home your love for Pixar in June 2025 for $69.99, and pre-orders are already live through LEGO.

Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. Set from LEGO

"Recreate the endearing, playful character from the first CGI animated film ever to be nominated for an Academy award with this collectible LEGO® Ideas ǀ Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. building set for adults (21357). The buildable display model, which makes fantastic home office decor, is fully articulated to recreate the character's bouncing, hopping and rotating movements."

"The construction set also includes a buildable Disney Pixar ball that opens up to reveal hidden Easter eggs referencing popular Disney Pixar movies Up, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story and Finding Nemo. This brick-built movie memorabilia makes a nostalgic gift for men, women and any fans who have marveled at how Disney Pixar bring human movements and emotions to inanimate objects. You can even display Luxo Jr. standing on the ball as if deflating it, just like in the 1986 short film."

