PlayStation's Astro's Playroom Bot Comes to Life with Good Smile

The PlayStation 5 is just as big now as it was when the new gaming console dropped back in Fall 2019. Each system did always come loaded with one game, Astro's Playroom which featured an adorable bot named Astro. The game is a fun tutorial style platformer that really shows off the PS5 capabilities and the DualSense controller. You control this bot through some fun levels showing off hit PlayStation consoles and games and even collect some coins. PlayStation fans love this little game, and now Astro's Playroom comes to life with the help of Good Smile Company.

A special Nendoroid figure is on the way showing Astro in all his glory and is loaded with detail. Three face plates will be included with standard, funny dizzy, and smiling expressions. Some included accessories are a fuse, a fuse lid, a coin, and some rocket blaster effects for Astro's feet. This fantastic Nendoroid brings the lovable PlayStation bot to life like never before, and it is priced at $63.99. The Astro's Playroom Nendoroid is set to release in February 2023, and pre-orders are live and found here. A lot of PlayStation exclusive character Nendoroids have been revealed lately as we previously saw Aloy from Horizon: Forbidden West and I hope more come our way, like maybe a Sly Cooper.

"Astro's Playroom – Nendoroid Astro– Astro joins the Nendoroid series! From "ASTRO's PLAYROOM" comes a Nendoroid of Astro! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a playful smiling face and a funny dizzy face. Optional parts include a fuse and the lid of the fuse, one coin and Astro's feet laser effect parts. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Sculptor: Shichibee (Matsuda Model)

Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included. Approximately 100mm (3.94in) in height.

