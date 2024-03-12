Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Plunder the Stars with the Transformers Star Raider Cannonball Figure

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including Transformers Star Raiders figures

The Star Seekers or Star Raiders are a group of spacefaring pirates who roam the galaxy, seeking adventure and plunder. They are found in the more extended Transformers mythos in series with Beast Wars and do not have an allegiance. The Star Seekers had a pretty impressive and long history deep inside the Transformers lore, though, with their origins dating back to the Cybertronian Golden Age. The Star Raiders are a group of explorers and adventurers that have turned to piracy as their way of life, making them threats for both Autobots and Deceptions unless the price is right. They are usually led by Thundertron or Cannonball, depending on the story, and this time it's Cannonball's time to shine.

Hasbro has revealed that the extended Transformers universe is landing exclusively for the Walmart Collector Con. The Star Raiders are ready to plunder and scheme across the cars once again with new Transformers Legacy United figures. The Space Pirate Leader Cannonball is ready for action and features a car-converting mode that is 14 steps long. He will come with a hammer, Gatling blaster and claw accessory and will be joined by Ferak, Filch, and Lockdown. The Star Raiders will arrive for pre-order on March 14, 2024, at 10 AM EST, right on Walmart for $24.99.

Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Cannonball

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Cannonball action figure! This 5.5-inch Star Raider Cannonball action figure converts between robot and car modes in 14 steps. Gear up for battle with the included cyberkey, hammer, claw, and removable roof piece accessories. The Star Raider Cannonball figure is inspired by the character from Transformers lore and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures."

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to car toy in 14 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Star Raider Cannonball Star Raider figure comes with gatling blaster, claw, and hammer accessories

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of animated, comic, and movie history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

