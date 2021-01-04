PokéMania Bigger Than Ever? Pokémon Base Set Booster Box Auction

We are currently in what feels like a third major wave of Pokémon Mania. The franchise rose to immense, worldwide popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the release of the Gameboy games, the Pokémon TCG, and the anime. Then, in 2016, the release of Pokémon GO took the world by storm. Now, Pokémon GO is fresh out of its best year ever, the anime and film series is going strong, and a new wave of interest in the Pokémon TCG has cleared shelves of major retailers, causing the prices of certain cards and sets, both vintage and modern, to skyrocket. Though, the set that never lost the hype and interest from collectors and investors alike is the Base Set of the Pokémon TCG, which was the first wave of Pokémon cards from Wizards of the Coast, the company that was responsible for the first few generations of sets. Now, collectors can bid for a First Edition Base Set Booster Box, containing 36 booster packs. This set has many iconic cards, including Mewtwo, Blastoise, Venusaur, and, of course, the legendary card itself… Charizard. This Booster Box will give the winner if they choose to open it, a chance at pulling all of these vintage cards that have now become iconic.

Pokémon First Edition Base Set Sealed Booster Box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999)

A Pokémon First Edition Base Set Booster Box that's sealed in its original shrinkwrap is the pinnacle of Pokémon box collecting. Created in 1999 by Wizards of the Coast, the set featured 102 cards, and most notably the Charizard. This box contains 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards! These box sets have become very scarce, due to their low print run, and very few still remain in the sealed state. Since the cards haven't been handled, they are likely all in GEM MINT condition. In November 2020 we sold a similar box for $360,000! A PSA 10 1st edition Base Set Charizard alone recently sold for over $350,100 so there's no telling where this box will end up this time. If you "gotta catch 'em all" then this is the lot for you!

I wish the best of luck to those bidding for this incredible chance to win what is truly a holy grail of Pokémon and 90s nostalgia.