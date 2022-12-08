Power Rangers Alien Rangers 5-Pack Exclusive Set Debuts from Hasbro

Hasbro is entering the Morphin Grid once again as they unveil a brand new Power Ranger Lightning Collection figure set. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are in trouble, and Zordon has called in backup. Coming to us from the stars, the Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers of Aquitar have answered the call. The entire Aline Rangers team has arrived with this brand new 5-pack figure set exclusive to Amazon. A brand new sculpt was crafted for these heroes, and each one will come with blasters and daggers. The Black and White Rangers will come with swords that do fearer power effects, which is a nice touch. It is nice to see Hasbro gives fans the entire set of all five Power Rangers, and I hope we can see more. It would be nice to see more sets like this in the future, with the solo releases focusing on villains and non-starter Rangers. The Lightning Collection Alien Rangers of Aquitar 5-Pack is priced at $120.99, set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

The Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers Have Arrived

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Copyright 2022 SCG Power Rangers LLC. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro."

These Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figures have premium painted details and design inspired by the classic story arc from MMPR

PREMIUM ARTICULATION FOR AWESOME POSEABILITY AND PLAY: Display, play, shoot an awesome diorama scene… the 6-inch scale Lightning Collection figures have multiple points of articulation

INSPIRED BY MIGHTY MORPHIN ALIEN RANGERS: The Alien Rangers of Aquitar travel to Earth to protect the planet when the Earth Rangers lose their powers

HASBRO ACTION FIGURES. WE'VE GOT EXPERIENCE: Since 1923, Hasbro has been making action figures, dolls, and collectible toys

PART OF THE LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.