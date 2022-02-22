Power Rangers Alpha 5 Arrives with New Iron Studios Statue

Finish off your Iron Studios Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers collection as Alpha 5 is coming to the Art Scale 1/10 line. This sentient robot is a faithful companion to the Rangers and has been a big part of controlling the Command Center. Iron Studios has reveals that Alpha 5 is on the way with a new Deluxe statue that stands 6.7 inches tall and features part of the control panel. Power Ranger collector will not want to miss out on adding this statue to the other Mighty Morphin' Iron Studios statue. From high amounts of color, incredible detail, and everything else in between, Aha 5 is ready to come home. Pre-orders for the Power Ranger Alpha 5 statue are already live right here for only $129.99 and he is set to release in Q4 2022.

"Iron Studios bring statue of the kind Alpha 5 from Power Rangers. In a secret base of operations known as Command Center in the desert of California, a small sentient multifunctional robot, with a black body covered by a detailed red and golden armor, with a disk-shaped head and a red stripe for eyes, acts as the assistant for the wise wizard Zordon and for the group of heroes known as Power Rangers. Although he is a robot, he has many emotions which makes him almost human, and in the most stressful situations he always expresses his panic or euphoria shouting repeatedly "YI" several times."

"Expanding their collection even further for the loved series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and responding to the request of many fans and collectors, Iron Studios bring the statue "Alpha 5 Deluxe – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Art Scale 1/10", with the kind assistant and robot mentor of the Rangers on a pedestal of the heroes' Command Center next to a control panel."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 6.7 in (H) x 6.3 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

MSRP: USD 129,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022