Power Rangers In Space Ecliptor and Astronema Coming From Hasbro

One of my favorite Power Rangers series outside of Mighty Morphin' is Power Rangers In Space. Hasbro has been slowly building the Ranger Grid with their incredible Lightning Collection figure line. Their newest In Space figure set includes a brand-new Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack featuring villains Ecliptor and Astronema. In the series, Ecliptor adopted Astronema, and with evil on his side, she is raised to be his second-in-command as the Dark Specter. These villains finally are ready to take the fight to the Power Rangers In Space with their new 6" figure set. Both characters are loaded with detail, weapons, and power effects making these baddies a must have set for any Ranger fan. Priced at $52.99, this set is exclusive to Amazon with pre-orders live right here with them set to release in April 2022.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection 2-pack features action figures with premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show and over 20 points of articulation in each figure for high poseability. Plus, multiple character-inspired accessories, blast effect pieces, and extra pairs of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: 2 figures, 5 accessories, and extra hands.

These Lightning Collection figures have premium painted details and design inspired by the Power Rangers In Space series

This In Space 2-Pack includes multiple character-inspired accessories and alternate hands for more ways to play and display

Ecliptor adopted Astronema and raised her as his own, eventually becoming her second-in-command as she serves Dark Specter

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.