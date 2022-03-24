Power Rangers Power Pop Art Variant 4-Pack Arrives from Hasbro

Walmart Con starts today and that means new and exclusive collectibles have been revealed. It looks like the Power Rangers Lighting Collection made the event with a special 4-pack bundle set. The Power Rangers Power Pop Art set features four rangers from across the generations with new metallic paint and box art that really will make them stand out. This set will include Dino Fury Red Ranger, Dino Charge Pink Ranger, Wild Force Lunar Wolf Ranger, and Zeo Cog. All four figures are packaging together in a fantastic Power Pop Art box that Ranger fans will not want to miss. This Walmart Exclusive Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Pop 4-Pack is priced at $99.98. Pre-orders for the set are already live right here with a May 2022 release, so get yours while you can!

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

4-PACK OF 6-INCH SCALE POWER RANGERS ACTION FIGURES: Includes Dino Fury Red Ranger, Dino Charge Pink Ranger, Wild Force Lunar Wolf Ranger, and Zeo Cog figures

COLLECTIBLE ACTION FIGURE PACK: These Lightning Collection action figures have premium painted details and design inspired by the hit TV series

POWER POP ART VARIANT PACKAGING: Featuring a special "Power Pop" art style treatment

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Each figure comes with multiple character-inspired accessories and swappable heads and hands for more ways to play or display

INSPIRED BY THE TV SHOW POWER RANGERS: For nearly 30 years, the Rangers have been showing what the power of teamwork can do, as a group of superpowered teen heroes protect their homes from evil