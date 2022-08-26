Power Rangers Time Force is Back with Hasbro's New Blue Ranger Set

It took them a while, but Hasbro seems to finally be moving away from the Mighty Morphin's Power Rangers team. The Lightning Collection is a very impressive series, but their biggest downfall is not diving deeper into the history of the Rangers. Mighty Morphin' might be one of the most popular and iconic, but there have been plenty of Rangers teams since, each one carrying its own fandom. The time stream is in trouble this time, and Hasbro finally reveals another Power Rangers Time Force figure with a Blue Ranger and Vector Cycle set.

Lucas Kendall is back and ready to save the day once again with a nicely detailed figure featuring weapons and an unmasked head sculpt. The Power Rangers Time Force Blue Ranger will come with a Chrono Sabers, Chrono Blaster, and rideable Vector Cycle. Lightning Collection fans will now have both Red and Blue Rangers from the Time Force series to display, and hopefully, more will be on the way. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Time Force Blue Ranger and Vector Cycle are priced at $33.99. The past, present, and future is expected to save in February 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! This 6-inch Lightning Collection action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable hands to display the Ranger in a variety of action poses, and a host of premium weapon accessories. The included vehicle includes show-inspired design and is in-scale with the figure for awesome play and display potential."

Includes: figure, vehicle, and 6 accessories.

6-INCH ACTION FIGURE SET INCLUDES VEHICLE: The Time Force Blue Ranger figure comes with a 6-inch scale Vector Cycle

COLLECTIBLE TOYS WITH ACCESSORIES: Accessories including the Ranger's Chrono Sabers, Chrono Blaster, alternate hands, and an alternate head portraying the Ranger out of his helmet

INSPIRED BY POWER RANGERS TIME FORCE: Native to the year 3000, race car driver Lucas Kendall becomes the Blue Time Force Power Ranger

6-INCH SCALE VEHICLE INCLUDED: Display your Blue Ranger on the vehicle or recreate classic scenes from Power Rangers

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.